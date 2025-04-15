Bauchi Police Training School Welcomes New Recruits

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the commencement of training for the 2022/2023 intake at the Police Training School (PTS) in Bauchi.

The training, which started on April 12, 2025, is for Police Recruit Constables from Bauchi, Jigawa, and Gombe states.

In a press release by the Command CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said the recruits will undergo meticulous documentation and training to acquire essential skills and knowledge for effective service.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, emphasizes maintaining professionaism and integrity throughout the recruitment process.

He explained that the selected individuals will engage in a training program that equips them with fundamental knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to excel in their duties.

CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu further said the primary objective is to identify and select qualified candidates who exhibit necessary skills, physical fitness, and moral character to serve as Police Constables within the Nigeria Police Force .

