Bauchi: Police Seize N12m Worth Of Narcotics In Ningi

A major breakthrough in the fight against illicit drugs has strengthened community safety efforts in Ningi Local Government Area as the Bauchi State Police Command intercepted a large consignment of hard drugs allegedly meant for distribution across several markets.

The operation, triggered by timely intelligence from a vigilant resident, led officers of the Ningi Divisional Police Headquarters to uncover a suspected drug supply network believed to originate from Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Ogbu Simon, was allegedly using his shop in Ningi Town as a distribution point. Following the tip-off on November 26, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Surajo Ibrahim Birnin Kudu, deployed detectives who raided the premises, seizing four sacks loaded with suspected Tramadol and Diazepam popular street drugs linked to rising cases of addiction among youths.

Recognising the scale of the operation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Omolori Aliyu, ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, while also dispatching the Operation Restore Peace unit to track down the suspect.

The ORP team, headed by CSP Abdulrazak Fada, later arrested Mr. Simon, who reportedly admitted to distributing narcotics within and outside Ningi.

The haul recovered from his operation included 17,500 sachets of Tramadol and 487 packs of Diazepam, with an estimated street value of over N12 million.

Police authorities say the interception marks a major blow to drug circulation networks in the area and reinforces ongoing efforts to curb substance abuse, a challenge community leaders link to rising insecurity and social problems.