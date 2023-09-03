Bauchi Police Rescue 16 Victims From Kidnappers Den

At least 16 abducted victims have regained their freedom after the Bauchi State Police Command raided kidnapper hideouts in the Lame Burra Forest, Ningi LGA of the state.

The police also defeated a large number of the kidnappers while stepping up their attempts to catch and charge any criminals who fled the scene with possible gunshot wounds.

Operation Restore Peace (ORP), which consists of police, the military, and other quasi-security organisations, particularly local hunters on a normal patrol, was used to carry out the operation.

READ ALSO:

A statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, issued on Sunday, disclosed that the combined security outfits reportedly stormed the kidnappers’ den located on top of the mountain situated in the Shande area of Kurmi, a village on the outskirts of Burra, on September 2, 2023.

The command gave the names of some of the rescued victims as Zahariya Ibrahim, 17, female, from Dana Village, Burra; Walida Idi, 16, female, from Sabon da Mazai Village, Burra; Maryam Shehu, 25, female, from Sabon Gida Mazai village, Burra; Abubakar Adamu, 15, male, of Ruwan Dinya village, Burra; and Muntari Badamasi, 40, male, of Shaka Leme village in Burra.