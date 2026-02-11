Bauchi Police Recover Stolen Motorcycle Worth N1.05m, Arrest Suspect

The ‘C’ Division of the Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspect involved in the theft of a motorcycle valued at N1,050,000.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Nafi’u Habib. The suspect Ibrahim Muhammad, 25, of Tabli via Birshi Ward, Bauchi, was arrested on February 9, 2026, at Gwallameji Area, Bauchi, following a tip-off and surveillance by detectives.

According to the PPRO, the stolen Boxer motorcycle was recovered from Muhammad, who confessed to the crime and will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, urged citizens to continue providing information to help combat crime in the state.