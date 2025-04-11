Bauchi: Police Probe Mob Action That Left One Dead, Another Injured

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command has launched a thorough investigation into the mob action that resulted in the death of one Peter and severe injury to Dokagk Danladi.

According to a press statement by the Command’s spokesman, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the incident occurred on April 9, when a group of youths attacked two individuals accused of dog theft in Lushi.

Wakil said, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation, characterising the act as barbaric and detrimental to the nation’s legal framework.

The Divisional Police Officer DPO), is leading a team of detectives to gather evidence and identify those involved in the mob assault.

PPRO Wakil further said Dokagk Danladi, 38, is receiving medical attention at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), for machete wounds to his head.

The Commissioner of Police has appealed for calm and urge the public to assist law enforcement by reporting relevant information.

The Bauchi State Police Command is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act are held accountable.

CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu emphasised that taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable and that suspects should be handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution.

