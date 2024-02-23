Bauchi Police Nabs Three For Alleged Cultism, Homicide

Two students and one adult have been detained by the Bauchi State Police Command on suspicion of participating in cultism, culpable homicide, and criminal conspiracy.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakili, made public on Friday, identified the suspects as Hoomvez Martins Nyelong, 27, also known as “Slim”, Daniel Audu Adamu 26, and Maigari Inuwa 29, also known as “Mega Fashion World”.

According to the statement issued on Friday, one of the suspects claimed to have graduated from the University of Jos, while the other two were students at the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University in Bauchi (ATBU).

Their detention came after a distress call on February 18 from a 45-year-old resident of Kuhu village in Durum ward, Bauchi Local Government Area, named Abubakar Shehu (pseudonym).

In a jungle on the edge of Kuhu village, the aforementioned Shehu is supposed to have found the body of an unidentified young man who had died.

The victim’s body was reportedly quickly removed by the Patrol Team from the C Division and taken to the ATBU Teaching Hospital in Bauchi, where a medical check verified the victim’s demise.

His words “Further investigation revealed that the first suspect (Hoomvez Martins Nyelong) was seen in the area where the first corpse was found with two others in the early hours of Sunday, 18/2/2024.

“Also, WhatsApp chats found in his mobile phone revealed that he was the one that dropped off the first corpse whose relatives appeared and identified him to be one Reheboth Joseph Deshi 32 years old of Rafin Zurfi Yelwa area Bauchi.

“While an investigation is still ongoing, efforts have been intensified to burst their enclaves and arrest the remaining accomplice.”