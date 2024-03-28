A man has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command in connection to the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Christopher Bala in Magama town, Gumau Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph reports that the victim who is the son of Gumau Division police officer, ASP Bala Yarima; was reportedly kidnapped on March 21, 2024, while running errands.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil in a statement issued on Thursday said the Police promptly responded to a distress call regarding Christopher’s kidnapping in an attempt to apprehend the offenders.

However, a suspect, Rabi’u Ibrahim, who was caught during the initial investigation, had admitted to the crime.

Additionally, he admitted that he had received an N200,000 ransom from ASP Yarima

Ibrahim reportedly confessed to strangling Christopher to death and burying his body in a shallow grave near the hilltop of Bazale Village because he was afraid of being recognized.

“He admitted that fearing that Christopher recognised him, he went ahead to strangle the 12-year-old victim and buried the body in a shallow grave at Bazale village hill.

“Following established procedures, the Bauchi State Police Command exhumed the victim’s remains. A postmortem examination conducted at the General Hospital Toro confirmed the cause of death as strangulation.

“Subsequently, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive investigation, following a directive by the state commissioner of police,” the statement said.