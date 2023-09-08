Bauchi: Police Nab Four Students During Cult Initiation

Four alleged members of the notorious cult group “Black Axe” have been apprehended by the Bauchi State Police Command while they were attending a cult initiation ceremony for new recruits.

The initiation was reportedly held at midnight of September 2, 2023, in the outskirts of Bauchi, directly across from the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University’s Gubi Campus, on the Kano-Bauchi Road.

Those arrested include Zaharaddeen Hassan, 19, and Eric Nuhu, 23, both 500-level ATBU students. Felix John, a 24-year-old student at the Federal Polytechnic in Bauchi, holds a Higher National Diploma.

Two students: Daniel Masaka from the Karu Local Government Area in Nasarawa State and one from the Federal Polytechnic in Bauchi.

The state command confirmed their arrest in a statement made available to journalists by its Spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Friday.

Wakil claimed that during questioning, the first and second suspects admitted to being inducted into the cult after being invited by one of their classmates, Abbas Apeh “m,” a 500-level student at the same ATBU.

The third and fourth suspects, he continued, admitted to being long-time members of the cult and that they had been invited by other members of their group to participate in the initiation ceremony for the newcomers.

According to him, efforts are in top gear to arrest the fleeing accomplices, after which the suspects will be charged to Court for the prosecution of the established offences accordingly.