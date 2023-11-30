Bauchi Police Kill One Suspected Kidnapper, Rescue 3 Victims

The operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Bauchi State Command on Wednesday neutralized one suspected bandit in a gun duel while attempting to carry out kidnapping activity in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili and made available to newsmen in the state.

The statement reads, “On the 29th November 2023 at about 0100hrs one Sabitu of Kadade village via Toro LGA of Bauchi State reported that on the same date at about 0030hrs, an unknown number of bandits invaded their village and stormed into the house of one Yakubu Ya’u Makeri of Yagi village via Rahama ward.

“A team of operatives attached to Rishi Police Divisional headquarters, in conjunction with local vigilantes swiftly moved to the scene and engaged the bandits in exchange for gunshots.

“The operatives overpowered the bandits in a gun duel, as a result, one of the bandits was neutralized while the remaining scampered and abandoned their mission.

“However, during the encounter, the operatives have succeeded in rescuing three kidnap victims, namely: Sunday Ayuba, 40 years old, Pastor Bala 50 years old and Keziya Ayuba 50 years old all of Raddi village via Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.”

The aforementioned victims were confirmed to have been kidnapped from their villages in Jos, Plateau state.

In addition, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to intensify wider patrol across the nooks and crannies of his area of responsibility (AOR) in a bid to arrest the fleeing bandits to face the wrath of the law.

He further assured the good people of Bauchi of his unwavering commitment to keeping the state safer.

In the same vein, the Command arrested a suspected car robber, Ibrahim Mohammed and recovered the stolen car from him.

A statement from the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that the Police Operatives attached to the Tilden Fulani Police Divisional headquarters intercepted the stolen vehicle.

According to the statement, “on the 28th November 2023 at about 0841hrs, credible intelligence was made available to the Division that a vehicle, Toyota Vibe brand, red in colour with Registration number MRR 227 AA was reported to have been stolen from a mosque premises on the 24th November 2023 in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state.

“The vehicle was stolen when the owner parked at the mosque to observe sunset prayer.

“Upon receiving the report, the operatives attached to the Division led by the Divisional Police Officer intensified stop and search on the highway linking Bauchi and Plateau states, luck ran out of the suspect, as the vehicle alongside the suspect was intercepted along the highway.

“The suspect is identified as Ibrahim Mohammed aged 25yrs old of Unguwan Gyadi-Gyadi Kano state but residing in Gwarinpa, FCT Abuja.

“During the preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to having stolen the said vehicle at the mosque premises in Zaria, Kaduna state.

“The vehicle was thoroughly searched and a document of the vehicle was equally recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed directed that the suspect be transferred to Kaduna state for further necessary.”