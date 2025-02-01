Share

The operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have foiled a robbery attempt and arrested three suspects in the Bauchi metropolis.

Confirming the development on Friday, the State Command’s spokesman, CSP Ahmed Wakil said the operatives of the State Intelligence Department, (SID), arrested suspects who target bank customers across Bauchi, Borno, and Kano States.

Wakil added that the three suspects and their ringleader, who is still at large, used locally fabricated master keys to access victims’ vehicles and properties unlawfully.

“Their modus operandi involved monitoring customers withdrawing large sums from banks, intending to rob them. They followed their targets and used fabricated keys to unlock their vehicles,” Wakil explained.

READ ALSO:

The police image maker explained that the arrest occurred on January 28, after the suspects conspired to rob a businessman withdrawing money from FCMB Bank in Bauchi.

“The victim noticed he was being followed and alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed and provided information to help capture the fleeing ringleader,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the Police recovered three locally fabricated master keys, two Toyota Honda saloon vehicles, and other exhibits.

Wakil urged residents to remain vigilant when leaving banks and report suspicious activities to the police immediately.

Share

Please follow and like us: