Bauchi Police Fix March 9 For Physical Screening Of Recruits

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced that the physical and credential screening for the recruitment of 50,000 police constables will hold from March 9 to April 18, 2026, at the Police Training School (PTS), Bauchi.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Nafi’u Habib, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Bauchi.

Habib said candidates who successfully completed the online registration exercise are advised to log in to the recruitment portal to check their status and print the required documents.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, urged candidates to appear at the screening venue on the date and time indicated on their invitation slips.