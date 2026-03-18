Bauchi Police Felicitate Muslims, Assure Peaceful Sallah

The Bauchi State Police Command has felicitated with Muslim faithful and residents of the state on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, assuring them of adequate security during the celebration.

In a press release signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Nafi’u Habib said the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, conveyed the goodwill message while also reiterating the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, security personnel have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order throughout the festive period.

The command noted that proactive measures, including increased patrols and intelligence-driven operations, have been put in place to prevent criminal activities.

It also urged residents to celebrate responsibly, remain law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies.

Parents and guardians were specifically advised to keep a close watch on their children to ensure peaceful conduct during the festivities.

The police assured that it will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to sustain peace and security in the state.