Bauchi: Police Dismantle Illicit Fertiliser Production Plant, Arrest 5 Suspects

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command has dismantled an illicit fertiliser production plant, apprehended five suspects and recovering various production machinery and adulterated fertiliser products.

According to a press release by the Command PPRO, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the operation was made possible through intelligence gathering and public intel, highlighting the importance of community policing and cooperation.

During operation, the police arrested Muhammad Abubakar, Anas Abubakar, Abdulrahaman Muhammad, Ziya’u Bala, and Sama’ila Abdullahi, The PPRO said items recovered include 44 bags of adulterated fertiliser and heaps, 100 bags of moulded Kaolin, production machinery, charcoal stoves, spoons, and other equipment.

Wakil said the police are committed to ensuring justice is served, and the law will be applied rigorously against those found guilty. Relevant charges will be brought before the courts upon completion of investigation.

Commissioner of Police, CP SaniOmolori Aliyu, has assured the public that the Command will continue to crack down on unlawful activities, protecting the public and upholding the law.

Share