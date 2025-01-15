Bauchi: Police Crack Down On Child Abuse, Arrest 2 For Sodomy

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command said it has apprehended four suspects over alleged child abuse, robbery and possession of illegal firearms.

The Spokesman of the command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, said this while parading the suspects yestwerday in Bauchi. He said operatives of the command on Dec. 30, 2024, apprehended a 41-year-old suspect (name withheld) for allegedly engaging in unnatural sexual activities with an 11-year-old boy.

Wakil said the suspect allegedly lured the victim by offering him food and money. He said the police on Dec. 31, detained a 38-year-old man (name withheld), for allegedly assaulting a 10-yearold boy.

“The suspect intimidated the victim and forced him into an uncompleted building,” he said. The spokesman said the police also detained two suspects (names withheld), on January 8, 2025, over alleged possession of locally made firearms.

“They were suspected to have purchased the firearms from an anonymous source and conspiring to carry out multiple robbery operations,” adding that the police recovered two fabricated pistols, two motorcycles, a machete, two ATM cards, and a ring.

