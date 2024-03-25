Bauchi: Police Confirm 4 Deaths In Zakkat Stampede

At least four people reportedly lost their lives while struggling to collect Zakat being distributed by a businessman AYM Shafa in Bauchi on Sunday. The stampede occurred at the Shafa Holdings Company headquarters along Jos Road. It was learnt that women, children, widows and divorcees gathered at the company as early as 7 am for the distribution of the Zakat items.

A stampede ensued as the women reportedly tried to force themselves on the premises of the firm for cash said to be N10,000 each and other gifts. However, many of them fell on the ground and were trampled upon leading to the casualties. Police spokesman SP Ahmed Wakili confirmed the death of four people in the stampede. He said: “On receiving the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed immediately directed for urgent action directing for mobilisation of personnel to the scene for action.

“On getting to the scene, we joined in the rescue operation and cordoned off the area to prevent further casualties while the exercise was stopped.” He added: “The victims were rushed to the ATBUTH unconscious after which a doctor confirmed four of them dead. “Others including a 17-year-old girl are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”