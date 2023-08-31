Bauchi Police Commences Inevestigation Into Murder Of 18-Month-Old Baby

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Muhammad, has denounced the brutal killing of an 18-month-old baby who was put into a soakaway.

CP Muhammad said he has established an investigation panel, which will carefully examine the facts surrounding the boy’s murder. Yakubu Mohammed, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command will serve as the panel’s chairman.

The panel must also search for anyone who was directly or indirectly involved in the cruel act and bring charges against them in court.

In a news release made accessible to journalists on Thursday, Ahmed Wakil, the police public relations officer for the Bauchi State Command, made these claims.

The terrible tragedy occurred on Saturday, August 19, 2023, according to Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, when the boy went missing and his remains were later discovered in a soakaway.

He claimed that the toddler’s parents dug up and buried their child’s body.

“The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, appealed to the general public to be calm as the Command is already tracking those suspected to be responsible for the gruesome murder of a baby boy in Bauchi and promised to leave no stone unturned until the victim gets justice.

“The incident occurred on Saturday 19th August, 2023.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the toddler (victim) Muhammad Abideen, male (18 months) was with his mother, Saudatu Abideen, female (21) of Bakin Kura area of Bauchi when he went missing on the 19th of August, 2023.

“Subsequently, the remains of the said Abideen were dumped at a soak-away situated in the Games Village area of the Bauchi metropolis which was exhumed and buried by the deceased’s parents.

“The Command commiserates and condoles the family of the deceased. May Allah (S.W.A) give them the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. And, for the deceased, may Allah (S.W.A) make Aljannatul Fiddaus his final abode.

“The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, unequivocally condemned the ruthless and terrible act exhibited by the anonymous underworld, promising to trace and clampdown on the perpetrators to allow the law to take its course.

“The Command has constituted an investigative committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), DCP Yakubu Mohammed to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of the boy and fish out whoever is directly or indirectly connected to this act and charge to court,” he said.

He said that the Command calls on the general public, particularly parents, to be very vigilant in their wards and continually cooperate with the Police by reporting any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police station.