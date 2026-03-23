Bauchi: Police Charges Residents On Vigilance After Arrest Of Child Murder Suspect

The Bauchi State Police Command has called on residents to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity following the arrest of a suspect in a child kidnapping and murder case.

Police confirmed that a four-year-old boy, Yunusa Salisu, went missing on March 18, and that his father had paid part of a ransom demand. Investigations led to the arrest of Rabiu Safiyanu, 20, a family acquaintance who allegedly kidnapped, strangled, and disposed of the child’s body at Warinje Hills.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, said the decomposing corpse was recovered with clear signs of strangulation, and the Officer in Charge of the Police Clinic certified the victim dead.

The body was subsequently released to relatives for burial. CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has instructed the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a discreet investigation and ensure timely prosecution. “Residents are urged to observe people around them and report suspicious movements.

Early reporting could prevent crimes and save lives,” SP Habib said. The police emphasised the importance of community vigilance as part of the fight against kidnapping and violent crime.