Bauchi Police Arrest Wife For Stabbing Husband To Death

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command on Monday announced the arrest of one Salamatu Danjuma, a 25-year-old resident of Nadabo village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, in connection with the death of her husband.

According to a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, preliminary investigations reveal that the couple had been facing an ongoing domestic dispute regarding the custody of their six-year-old daughter.

The situation escalated drastically when Salamatu, feeling cornered by her husband’s refusal and in a moment of heated argument, used a knife from their bedroom, resulting in a tragic outcome.

Responding to a distress call, detectives from the Bununu Police Divisional Headquarters rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to a Cottage Hospital in Bununu for immediate medical assistance.

READ ALSO

Wakil explained, “Despite initial discussions with her family that seemed to favour welcoming the child into their home, the husband later refused, which heightened tensions between them.

“The situation escalated drastically when Salamatu, feeling cornered by her husband’s refusal and in a moment of heated argument, used a knife from their bedroom, resulting in a tragic outcome.”

“Unfortunately, the attending medical staff later confirmed the husband’s death due to the injuries sustained.

“In light of these events, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough and discreet inquiry into the matter. Following the investigation, appropriate legal actions will be taken.” the PPRO stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: