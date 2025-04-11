Bauchi Police Arrest Man For Impregnating 17-Year-Old Daughter

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command, on Friday announced the arrest of Umar Sule for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.

The State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, made this announcement in a press statement made available to newsmen.

The PPRO revealed that during interrogation, the suspect willingly admitted his wrongdoing and added that he had been molesting her several times on different occasions, which led to her three-month pregnancy, according to an examination report obtained from a medical practitioner.

The statement added that the state Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be charged to court after the investigation is completed.

Wakil said, “On April 3, 2025, at about 16:30hrs, the command received a complaint from one Abdullahi Baban Karatu, aged 55 years of Kurmin Ado village via Kariya ward, Ganjuwa LG, Bauchi State, through Ganjuwa Divisional headquarters against one Sule, aged 54 years of the same address.

“It was alleged that sometime in the month of November 2024 at about 21:00hrs, he premeditatedly had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter (named withheld), aged 17 years, in his matrimonial bedroom on different occasions.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of certified, seasoned detectives was assigned to conduct a discreet investigation and arrest the accused.

“While interviewing the victim, she corroborated the suspect’s statements, adding that the incident happened when her mother travelled to visit her parents at Burra village via Ningi LGA, Bauchi state, which her father took advantage of and was having sexual intercourse with her.

“Thereafter, on the return of her mother, she observed the victim was pregnant and questioned her who was responsible. The victim disclosed that it was her biological father.”

