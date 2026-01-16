Bauchi Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a viral video showing the confinement and inhuman violation of an adult female in the state.

This was contained in a press release issued by the State Command PPRO SP Nafiu Habib, who stated that the command’s attention was drawn to the video circulating online, and an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the prime suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the “Barbaric act” and warned fleeing suspects to surrender themselves, stating that the police will “definitely hunt and bring them to book”.

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer, SP Nafiu Habib, has confirmed the arrest and assured the public of further updates as the investigation unfolds.