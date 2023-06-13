Bauchi: Police Arrest Housewife For Beating Up Husband’s Side Chick

The operative of Bauchi State Police Command on Tuesday arrested 17-year-old Fatima Muhammad for allegedly conspiring with her 15-year-old sister, Zuliahat to beat up a girl she accused of dating her husband.

According to the state command, the 19-year-old victim identified as Sa’adatu Abdurrahman Liman was said to have been lured by the two sisters to a house situated in the Gida Dubu area of Bauchi Local Government Area, where they subsequently beat her up before pouring hot water on her face.

SP Ahmed Wakil, the Public Relations Officer of the Police, while confirming the case to newsmen said, “The 19-year-old girl was deceitfully brought into a house situated at Gida Dubu area of Bauchi by Fatima Muhammad Sani and her sister, Zulaihat Muhammad Sani, both of Gida Dubu area.

“They connived and beat Sa’adatu, and thereafter they poured hot water on her. The heinous act was perpetrated by the suspects on the account that the victim is dating Fatimah’s husband.”

He further added that detectives attached to C Divisional Police Headquarters, Bauchi Metropolitan, acting on a tip-off, rescued the victim from further attacks and swiftly rushed her to the state’s Specialist Hospital for medical treatment on the same date after she sustained serious injuries to her neck and cheeks.

He affirmed that the suspects, who had confessed to the crime during interrogation, will soon be charged in court after the investigation has been concluded.