Bauchi: Police Arrest 2 For Sodomy, Rape Of Minors, Others

The Bauchi State Police Command has taken action against suspects involved in sexual offences, including sodomy and rape, as well as fraud and criminal intimidation.

In a press release by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Nafi’u Habib, yesteday in Bauchi, said a 48-year-old suspect, Bala Mato, was arrested for allegedly committing an unnatural offence against a 15-year-old teenager in Burra, Ningi Local Government Area Council.

Accordingly, a 24-year-old security guard, Kamaluddeen Aliyu, was arrested for raping two minors aged 4 and 5. The PPRO further disclosed that another suspect, Aliyu Yahaya, 23, was arrested for fraud and criminal intimidation.

Commissioner of Police, SaniOmolori Aliyu, has assured residents that discreet investigations are ongoing to ensure justice in all cases. The PPRO said suspects have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to track down others still at large.