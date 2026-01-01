The Bauchi State Police Command has said it recorded significant success in the fight against crime and criminality across the state in 2025, with a marked decline in major offences.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, while reviewing the Command’s activities during the year.

According to the statement, a total of 881 cases were recorded within the period under review, leading to the arrest of 1,532 suspects.

Out of the cases, 880 were charged to court, with 124 successfully concluded and convictions secured, while 756 cases are awaiting trial and one remains under investigation.

The Command attributed the achievements to intensified patrols, raids of criminal hideouts, intelligence-led operations, inter-agency collaboration and improved visibility policing across the state.

SP Habib said the Police recovered several arms and ammunition, including six AK-47 rifles, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, 12 dane guns, six fabricated pistols, six single-barrel guns, 352 rounds of live ammunition, 16 cartridges and seven magazines.

He added that five stolen vehicles and 16 motorcycles were also recovered, alongside various other items such as suspected counterfeit naira and dollar notes, mobile phones, laptops, machetes, axes, vandalised cables, suspected cannabis sativa, tramadol tablets and other exhibits linked to robbery, homicide, cultism and vandalism cases.

The statement further revealed that 12 cows were recovered during the year, while the estimated value of properties lost, stolen or damaged stood at about ₦129.8 million. Properties recovered were valued at approximately ₦54.2 million.

The Police Command acknowledged the support of members of the public, describing them as critical partners in intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

It assured residents that more proactive security strategies would be deployed in 2026 to further safeguard lives, property and critical infrastructure across Bauchi State.