Bauchi Pledges Support For National Committee On Boundary Harmonisation

Share

Bauchi State Deputy Governor Mohammed Jatau has promised to support the National Joint Committee on Field Validation and Harmonisation of Nigerian Wards Boundaries.

The committee is in the state for an official assignment. Jatau made the pledge spoke through his Special Assistant on Boundary Matters Ahmad Garba when he led a team from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) on a Field Validation and Harmonization of Nigeria Boundaries to conduct the exercise in Bauchi North and Bauchi Central.

He said the Bala Mohammad government is determined to find a lasting solution to the boundary disputes in the state.

The leader of the committee Hafiz Aziz said the exercise will provide a lasting solution to the boundary disputes and border encouragement in Bauchi, hence the need for selected wards in the state to support them for effective service delivery.

Aziz assured of the committee’s readiness to discharge the duties efficiently for peaceful coexistence and National Development.

Share

Please follow and like us: