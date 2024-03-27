Bauchi Pledges Quality Sexual, Reproductive Health Services

The Bauchi State Government yesterday pledged to ensure that every woman has access to quality sexual and reproductive health services. Governor Bala Mohammed said at the Women’s Integrated Services for Health (WISH) project meeting that the implementation of the project underscores the commitment of his administration to excellence in reproductive healthcare intervention.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, said through implementing rigorous quality assurance measures the state can ensure that all family planning services provided meet the highest standard of safety, effectiveness, and patient centered care.

According to him, over the years, the state government with support from development partners, has been working to ensure that family planning information, services and commodities are being provided free at all public sector health facilities.