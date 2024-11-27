Bauchi PDP Suspends Lawmaker Over Insubordination

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi State Chapter has suspended Habibu Umar, the member representing Kirfi Local Government in the State House of Assembly, on allegations of insubordination.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the state House of Assembly Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman, signed by the party’s state chairman, Sama’ila Burga.

Burga noted that with effect from November 25, 2024, he is prohibited from participating in any party activity, pending any further development from the party.

It was gathered that Habibu Umar was issued with a query letter from the party dated November 5, 2024, for an act of insubordination as reported against him for violating Sections 58 (9) (1) and (f) of the Constitution of the Party 2017 (as amended).

Burga maintained that a disciplinary Committee was constituted by the party dated 11th November 2024.

“The committee, after critical investigation, and evaluation of the facts before it, found the honourable member guilty of the said offence and therefore recommended his suspension with immediate effect in compliance with Section 59 (4) and (5) of the party’s constitution indefinitely.” the statement added.

