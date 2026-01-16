Bauchi Partners Telnet West Africa To Boost Security, Innovation

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has received Mr Kamel Achour, Managing Director of Telnet West Africa, at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Telnet West Africa, a Tunisia-based technology company, specialises in the manufacture of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and has previously entered into an agreement with the State Government to design and develop surveillance drones.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening security operations across the state, particularly in areas affected by insecurity, through the deployment of modern technology and intelligence-driven solutions.

During the visit, Mr Achour presented Governor Bala Mohammed with a portrait of Hannibal, the legendary Carthaginian general from present-day Tunisia, renowned for his courage, strategic brilliance and relentless campaigns against Rome.

He explained that the portrait was intended as a symbol of motivation, encouraging the governor to remain steadfast and resolute in the face of current political challenges, and to emulate Hannibal’s determination and resilience in overcoming obstacles.

Governor Bala Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful gesture and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining the partnership with Telnet West Africa.

He emphasised that the collaboration aligns with the state’s broader vision of leveraging innovation and technology to enhance security, promote development and improve the overall well-being of the people of Bauchi State.