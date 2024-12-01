Bauchi NUJ, NAWOJ, Others Congratulate New President

Share

The Bauchi State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and other branches of media organisations have congratulate the newly elected NUJ President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya.

In separate statements, the groups lauded the emergence of Alhassan, saying it will be of immense benefit to media practitioners.

A statement jointly signed by Bauchi NUJ Chairman, Comrade Umar Sa’idu and Secretary, Isah Garba Gadau, expressed confidence in Alhassan’s ability to lead the NUJ in right direction.

“The Bauchi Council had anticipated the victory of Alhassan and Abimbola long before the election date, knowing their competency, popularity and wide acceptance by members across the 36 councils and FCT.”

