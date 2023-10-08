Bauchi NNPP Reacts To Alleged Mass Defection

The Bauchi State Chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reacted to the comment credited to the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika that all executive members of the party in the state were defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sunday Telegraph reports that news reports making the rounds last week suggested that Jika disclosed that the wave of defection has hit the party in the state.

This, however, followed the former NNP gubernatorial candidate’s defection to the ruling APC.

Reacting to his claims, the Bauchi NNPP Publicity Secretary, Ahmed Aminu, at a press conference in Bauchi on Sunday to refute Jika’s claims said that Jika’s claim that the party’s Chairman, Shehu Sani, and other party leaders had defected to the APC was untrue.

He emphasized that the NNPP in Bauchi remains intact and dismissed the suggestion as a deliberate effort to mislead the public.

He said: “The NNPP, Bauchi State chapter, wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the recent proclamations made by our gubernatorial candidate on 26th September 2023, at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

READ ALSO:

“This announcement was not true and it does not reflect the true position on ground. It may be a slip of the tongue and in that respect, we wish to unequivocally state our position that the party structure at all levels remains intact, with our serving member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, even though a few members have decided to join the gubernatorial candidate,” he emphasised.

Aminu said further: “We, however, wish to affirm our membership, support, and loyalty to our great party, NNPP, including its leadership as well as the leader of the party, His Excellency, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

He also added: “We also promise to work tirelessly to ensure the success of our great party. We regret the resignation of some of our members who made their contributions to the achievements of our party and we wish them the very best.

Aminu stressed that the party is bigger than individuals, saying: “The announcement made by some members cannot be taken as a unanimous decision as the great majority have decided to remain in the party.”