Bauchi NDE Commences Registration Of 93,731 Unskilled Persons

Share

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the registration and recruitment of 93,731 unskilled and unemployed persons in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi, NDE Bauchi State Coordinator, Jamilu Adamu, said the exercise, which has since commenced on October 21, would complete training by December 31.

According to him, “This job creation initiative of the NDE finds effective expression in six out of the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda. And it’s in line with the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mass employment for job creation in the country.

He explained that under the Renewed Hope Mass Employment Initiative, the directorate will provide vocational, agricultural and entrepreneurial skills training.

Share

Please follow and like us: