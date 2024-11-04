Bauchi Moves To Employ 10,000 Youths

Share

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has announced his administration’s plans to employ 10,000 workers by the end of this year.

According to him, the move is to address the manpower shortage in the civil service. The governor stated this at the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Colloquium, with the theme: “Celebrating the Architect of Modern Bauchi at 66” in Bauchi yesterday.

He said: “The government is aware of inadequate teachers in schools, nurses in hospitals and low experts in the agricultural sector, assuring that he would do the needful to fill the vacuum.”

Mohammed said the state government had set aside N3 billion for the purchase of foodstuffs to sell to the public at subsidised prices. He listed his administration’s achievements in education, infrastructure, road projects, and other sectors vital to Bauchi State’s progress.

Mohammed launched ‘Mr. Modernity’, a magazine showcasing his administration’s accomplishments, where he reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: