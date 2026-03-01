Bauchi Media Fraternity Mourns Second Loss In NEDC Assignment Crash

Grief has deepened in Bauchi’s media community as Kabiru Ahmed Ilaleh, a veteran cameraman with the Bauchi State Television Authority (BATV), succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident that had claimed the life of another journalist weeks earlier.

Kabiru, 56, died on Sunday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital after battling severe neck injuries. He is survived by his aged mother, two wives, and seven children.

The crash, which occurred on February 6 along Yashi–Yelwan Duguri Road, involved 13 journalists covering a project event organised by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Kabiru officially retired from government service on February 18 while still hospitalised, a moment colleagues described as both symbolic and heartbreaking.

He was laid to rest following funeral prayers led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Bauchi.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Usman Shehu, described the death as a huge loss not only to BATV but to the entire journalism profession.

According to him, Kabiru was a humble and gentle man who dedicated himself fully to every assignment given to him and ensured the timely delivery of his duties.

He noted that throughout his years of service, Kabiru travelled across the 20 local government areas of the state, covering events in every nook and cranny, and even beyond in the line of duty.

He said Kabiru’s life and commitment should serve as a lesson to journalists to live in peace and maintain cordial working relationships with one another.

“It is a very sad day for the journalism family in the state and across the country,” he added.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that a Channels Television cameraman, Kani Ben, had earlier died from injuries sustained in the same incident.