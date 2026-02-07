Bauchi Marks 50 Years With Public Lecture

The Bauchi State Government has hosted a high-profile public lecture as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of Bauchi State, drawing a distinguished audience from within and outside Nigeria.

The event was attended by notable personalities, including the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, former governors of Bauchi State; the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Gautier Mignot; as well as several ambassadors, top government officials, dignitaries, and traditional rulers.

During the lecture, the history of Bauchi State was extensively reviewed, highlighting its journey, milestones, and achievements over the past five decades.

A special panel session featuring former governors provided a platform for them to share experiences from their time in office, reflecting on governance, challenges, and lessons that have shaped the state’s development.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gautier Mignot commended Governor Bala Mohammed for the visible development in Bauchi State and expressed optimism that the state would sustain its growth trajectory through stronger partnerships and inclusive development.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Governor Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, also praised the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed, urging future leaders to build on the existing development framework, stressing that continuity remains vital to sustainable growth.

In his remarks, Governor Bala Mohammed thanked the guests for honouring the state with their presence, noting that his administration came into office with a clear vision to position Bauchi State as a leading destination for investment and economic self-reliance.

The public lecture was a major highlight of the Bauchi @50 Golden Jubilee celebrations, offering an opportunity for reflection, dialogue, and renewed commitment to the state’s continued progress.