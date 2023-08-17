Bauchi: Kidnappers Abduct 22-year- Old Lady, Demand 15m Ransom

Kidnappers have abducted a 22-year-old lady, Goldirnen Peter of Lusa community in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, demanding a ransom of N15 million. The incident happened on Monday at about 12:15am, as the hoodlums attacked the Peter’s house in Lusa on Gwaska road and kidnapped the lady.

Mother to the kidnapped victim, Mrs. Mary Peter told our correspondent that the kidnappers had placed a phone call to the family of the lady early Tuesday morning and evening telling the family that they must pay N15m as ransom.

“They just called to tell us that we must pay a ransom of N15m before they could release her,” she said Mrs. Peter said that the family members are worried and confused about the incident because they don’t know where to get the money to secure freedom for their daughter.

She further explained that the kidnappers invaded their house with guns, cutlass, sticks and even threatening to kill them, were one of their sons was cut in his head by the kidnappers while trying to escape.

According to the mother of the kidnapped lady, “They so much believe that she will be release in Jesus name. We just spoke with them last yesterday, but they ended the call and we have been calling back but the line is not reachable,” the mother of the kidnapped victim said.

“But we are still waiting for what God will do, because he is the final arbiter of everything at this critical time,” she added. The mother solicits for government, security and people’s prayers so that the kidnappers will release her daughter in order to reunite with the family.