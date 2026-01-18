Bauchi Judiciary Staff To Undergo Mandatory Verification Exercise

All staff of the Bauchi State judiciary have been directed to participate in a mandatory verification exercise scheduled to commence on February 2, 2026, the Judicial Service Commission has announced.

The Bauchi State Judicial Service Commission (BSJSC) said the exercise is part of efforts to ensure accountability, proper documentation, and accurate personnel records within the state’s judicial system.

Speaking at the Commission’s headquarters in Bauchi, the Secretary of the Verification Committee, Barrister Sulayman Yakubu Al-Sudays, said staff are expected to collect verification forms from their respective offices starting January 19, 2026.

He explained that the exercise will help address issues related to staff placement and data discrepancies and was approved by the Commission to strengthen institutional standards.

Barrister Al-Sudays emphasised that the exercise is compulsory for all judiciary staff and urged full cooperation, warning that failure to comply may attract sanctions.

Staff are required to appear with their appointment or transfer letters, staff identity cards, promotion letters, academic and professional certificates, and current Annual Performance Evaluation Reports (APERs). He noted that statements of results would not be accepted.