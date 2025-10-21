Bauchi Joins Nat’l Measles, Rubella Eradication Drive

Bauchi State has joined the national effort to eradicate measles and rubella through a massive vaccination campaign targeting millions of children, as part of a coordinated initiative to strengthen public health and protect future generations.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya A’isha Bala Mohammed, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of every child.

The First Lady who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, urged parents, especially mothers – to ensure their children are vaccinated, stressing that “no child should be left behind in this life-saving exercise.”

Development partners including UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Gates and Dangote Foundations pledged continued collaboration with the state government to sustain immunization coverage and curb preventable diseases.