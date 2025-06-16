Bauchi Inaugurates June 2025 Immunisation Drive

Share

The Bauchi State Government has kicked off the June 2025 round of National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs), with the aim of immunizing over 2.2 million eligible under-five children across the state.

The flag off ceremony took place at Miri Community in Bauchi Local Government Area at the weekend and was attended by key stakeholders, including health officials, development partners, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and community representatives.

In his remarks shortly before the symbolic flag off, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Sani Muhammad Dambam, said the state government has put in place a comprehensive plan to ensure the successful implementation of the immunization exercise, which will provide children with life-saving vaccines against killer diseases such as polio, measles, and others.

Dambam emphasized the importance of immunization in protecting children’s health and reducing mortality rates. He urged parents and caregivers to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their wards are fully immunized.

