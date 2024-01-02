Bauchi Head Teacher Jailed For Defiling 6-Year-Old Girl

A Bauchi State High Court has sentenced a Head Teacher, Jalaludeen Zakari, to 11 years in prison for sexually abusing a six-year-old child who was present at the school for an admissions screening.

Before attacking the little child, the Head Teacher is reported to have held her for a few hours after the regular school day.

According to the report made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday by State Ministry of Justice prosecutor, Barrister Dayabu Ayuba, the victim was one of the three witnesses that testified throughout the trial, which resulted in the sentence.

“The sentencing occurred in July of this year after Jalaludeen pleaded with the court for leniency.

“The perpetrator asked his victim to stay back, dismissing all other pupils without providing a reason for her extended stay. While she was left behind, the assailant subjected her to sexual assault, an act equivalent to rape in legal terms,” he said.