Bauchi Govt Vows To Provide Quality Road Projects –Commissioner

Share

The Bauchi State Government has reaffirmed its determination to execute road infrastructures that will be in tandem with highest quality standard and boost economic growth for sustainable development.

Commissioner for Works and Transport Engr. Titus Saul Ketkuka, made the disclosure yesterday in his office, while briefing the press on the progressive level of road projects spread at the urban and rural communities in the state.

Ketkuka noted that the state government’s road projects have a lot of economic impact, with most of the agricultural areas now accessible and rural communities being connected.

He said Mohammed’s administration remains focused on ensuring value for money being voted for the projects, expressed satisfaction on the progress of the road projects and the present commitment of the contractors handling the jobs.

Speaking on the recently approved 17 road projects in Bauchi metropolis by the governor, Ketkuka said the construction of hydraulic facilities that includes drainages, a bridge and culverts have reached 90% completion and expressed optimism that the rainy season would not reduce the pace of the work.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

