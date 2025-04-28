Bauchi Govt Vows To Arrest Parents Resisting Polio Vaccination

Share

The Bauchi State Government has announced plans to arrest parents who resist polio vaccination for their children.

To ensure the success of the immunization exercise, the state has deployed 160 partners and supervisors to monitor the 2025 Polio campaign across all 20 local government areas.

The Executive Chairman of the Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this during the flagging off of the 2025 first batch of Polio campaign exercise in Bauchi.

He stated that this is the first time the state is using a high number of partners and supervisors to ensure a smooth and effective exercise.

The Board has made necessary arrangements to vaccinate every child, especially in areas with zero-dose communities, including Bauchi, Ganjuwa, and Ningi. Parents are urged to allow their children to be immunised during the exercise, which will take place from April 26 to 29.

Share