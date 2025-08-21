Bauchi Govt, UN Women Launch Initiative To Combat Gender-Based Violence

The Bauchi State Government’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, in collaboration with UN Women, has launched a six-month initiative to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in four local government areas: Alkaleri, Bauchi, Dambam, and Zaki. The Gender Desks Officer, Hadiza Ahmed Isah said the project aims to sensitise communities on preventing GBV, particularly against girls and women, through advocacy, social norms, and policy change.

The project, she explained, aims to engage approximately 300 community advocates – including traditional and religious leaders, women, youth, elders, social workers, and legal experts – to lead the campaign in the selected LGAs as a pilot initiative.

In their separate presentations, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Mohammed Inti, the Deputy Gender Officer, Aliyu Bature, and the Programme Officer, Monica Friday, stated that the initiatives also aim to promote a culture of respect and protection for girls and women and reduce GBV cases in the state.

During the dialogue meetings stakeholders in Bauchi and Alkaleri Local Government Area have identified street hawking and poverty in families as major causes of GBV, including rape and sodomy, among youths.

Other contributing factors include negligent husbands, uncompleted buildings, and dilapidated structures. The stakeholders resolved to embark on house-to-house sensitisation to address GBV in the area and urged parents to engage in dialogue with their families to minimize the rate of such acts.

While in Dambam and Zaki community has pledged to end GBV through sensitisation and prevention methods, during a stakeholders’ and community dialogue, the community acknowledged that GBV cases are prevalent in the state and country.

They identified denial of resources by husbands and runaway husbands as common issues leading to children engaging in street hawking, making them vulnerable to rape and other social vices. The community leaders vowed to take the campaign to every corner of the district through awareness creation and sensitisation.

At the end of the exercise, the stakeholders resolve to continued sensitisation and awareness creation on GBV prevention. Community-led initiatives to address GBV and collaboration between government agencies and community leaders to promote a culture of respect and protection for girls and women.

By working together, the Bauchi State Government, UN Women, and local communities can make significant strides in combating GBV and promoting a safer, more equitable society for all. Some group pictures during the stakeholders, dialogue and sensitisation in four LGAs in Bauchi.