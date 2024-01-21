Bauchi Govt To Reposition Hisbah Board

Governor Bala Mohammed Bauchi State has expressed concerns over the Hisbah Board’s inability to tackle rising immorality and antisocial behaviour among youths and children in the state.

This is as the governor pledged to revitalise the Board to enable competent individuals to effectively carry out its activities.

Governor Mohammed made this known on Sunday while granting audience to a forum of Chief Imams from various Juma’at Mosques in Bauchi Metropolis.

Muhammed added that plans are underway to appoint Senior Special Assistants from different Islamic and Christian organizations to further support the government’s commitment to societal reorientation.

While expressing dissatisfaction with the inciting preachings by some clergymen, the governor encouraged religious leaders to utilise their knowledge in promoting the authentic teachings of their respective religions.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza, described the move to reposition the Hisbah Board as a step in the right direction.

He assured of the Ministry’s commitment to complement the governor’s effort towards addressing all forms of deviant behaviour in Bauchi State.