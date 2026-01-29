Bauchi Govt To Pay Allowances To Imams To Strengthen Peace, Unity

The Bauchi State Government has announced plans to commence the payment of allowances to imams and other religious scholars as part of efforts to promote peace, harmony and social cohesion across the state.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the State Economic Management Council, chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi.

Speaking after the meeting, the Head of Service, Barrister Muhammad Sani Umar, said the initiative was aimed at recognising the critical role religious leaders play in fostering peaceful coexistence, moral guidance and community stability.

He noted that the scheme would be implemented in phases and guided by transparency and fairness to ensure accountability in the use of public funds.