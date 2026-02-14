Bauchi Govt Targets 5,000 Beneficiaries In Joint Medical Outreach

The Bauchi State Government has launched a large-scale medical outreach programme in partnership with the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), Abuja, targeting at least 5,000 residents across the state.

The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, provides free specialist consultations, diagnostic screenings and structured referral services.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony of the newly completed General Outpatients Clinic Complex on Saturday in Bauchi, the Honourable Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajara Yakubu Wanka, described the programme as a strategic Public-Private Partnership aligned with the state’s health agenda.

Wanka explained that a 40-member medical team from AMCE, comprising 20 doctors and 20 allied health professionals, is supporting local medical personnel during the outreach.

According to her, critical cases identified during initial screenings have already been referred for advanced care, while laboratory and diagnostic services are being provided on-site.

The Commissioner acknowledged that public sensitisation began late, affecting early turnout, but expressed optimism that participation would increase before the programme concludes.

She further said under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Bauchi State Government, authorities say healthcare remains a top priority, with plans to institutionalise the collaboration to ensure long-term sustainability.

She explained that the outreach aims to reduce the financial burden on families who often seek expensive medical treatment outside the state.

Mr Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), praised the Bauchi State governor for prioritising healthcare and improving the well-being of the people.

Speaking in Bauchi on Valentine’s Day, he emphasized the importance of making healthcare accessible to everyone and highlighted early diagnosis as a key factor in improving health outcomes and increasing life expectancy.

Drawing from his experience working in five countries, he noted the significant gap in cancer outcomes between Africa and the United States and Europe, stressing the need for better healthcare systems.

He concluded by expressing appreciation to the people of Bauchi and Nigeria and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the state to improve healthcare and overall well-being.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director Yusuf Jibrin Bara he used the opportunity to expressed appreciation and assured a robust collaboration with the Bauchi State government and development partners.

He commended the initiative and emphasized the importance of synergy among government institutions. He assured the hospital’s readiness to collaborate toward strengthening healthcare service delivery and improving the lives of our citizens. He reiterated that the door is open for meaningful partnerships that advance the health and well-being of the people.