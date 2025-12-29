Bauchi Govt Sponsors 356 Christians For 2025 Pilgrimage

The Bauchi State Government has announced the sponsorship of 356 Christians for the 2025 pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan. Governor Bala Mohammed made the announcement yesterday during a farewell address for the intending pilgrims in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Auwal Jatau, Mohammed said the pilgrimage offers participants the opportunity to pray for forgiveness, describing it as a spiritual exercise.

He noted the state government’s commitment to citizens’ welfare, adding that adequate arrangements had been made for pilgrims’ security, transportation, food, accommodation, and medical needs while in the Holy Land. Mohammed urged the pilgrims to observe the tenets of the exercise for a seamless and rewarding experience.

He further called on appointed officials to perform their duties diligently and give maximum attention to the welfare and safety of the pilgrims.