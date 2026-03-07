Bauchi Govt Seeks Legislative Backing For Six-Month Maternity Leave

The Bauchi State Government has disclosed that its proposed six-month maternity leave policy for nursing mothers is awaiting ratification by the State House of Assembly.

The Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr Rilwanu Muhammad, made this disclosure during the commemoration of the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) organized in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Muhammad said the policy forms part of government’s broader strategy to promote women’s welfare and strengthen maternal and child health in the state.

He added that other initiatives include flexible working hours for breastfeeding mothers and programs aimed at expanding women’s access to healthcare and education.

The Chairman stressed that empowering women is essential for societal development and called on stakeholders to address barriers such as early marriage, teenage pregnancy, insecurity and cultural practices that hinder women’s progress.

Also speaking, Chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Rafique Nuzhat, emphasized that women’s rights must be protected beyond annual celebrations.

She noted that Bauchi still faces serious challenges including high maternal mortality, child mortality, malnutrition and teenage pregnancy.

Nuzhat said UNICEF is partnering with the state government to establish a Sexual Abuse Referral Centre and other support mechanisms to combat gender-based violence and ensure justice for victims.