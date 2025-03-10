Bauchi Govt Rewards Civil Servants For Exceptional Performance

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed his commitment to career progression and welfare of civil servants in the state.

Speaking at a Ramadan iftar event, the governor emphasized that improving remuneration and welfare for civil servants is a top priority for his administration.

He noted that civil service is crucial for delivering dividends of democracy and pledged to support the office of the Head of Civil Service in training and retraining the workforce to enhance productivity.

He also assured of the implementation of a reward and punishment system to ensure discipline and productivity.

Furthermore, Mohammed announced that his administration has released funds to fast-track the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme, aimed at addressing pension and gratuity issues.

This move, according to Governor Mohammed, is part of the state’s efforts to prioritize the welfare of its civil servants.

