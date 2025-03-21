Share

The Bauchi State Government has expressed shock over the recent arrest of the Accountant General (AG) of the state, Sirajo Jaja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the State Governor, Mukhtar Gidado expressed concern over the manner of arrest which was carried out while the AG was attending the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, an official duty that led to an unexpected interruption by the anti-graft agency.

Gidado stated that the EFCC’s actions were taken despite being aware of an ongoing investigation into the financial mismanagement by the Bauchi State Anti-Corruption Agency, which is led by DIG Sani Mohammed (rtd.), a distinguished former EFCC officer.

The statement also highlighted that the investigation had already led to significant developments, including the removal of the immediate former Accountant General and several permanent secretaries.

The state government also raised concerns about the timing at which the arrest was conducted, raising questions about the true intentions of the EFFC.

While the Bauchi State government affirmed its commitment to transparency and good governance, it emphasized its expectations of fairness and due process in the handling of the case.

It stressed that the Bauchi’s administration has consistently been ranked among the most transparent in public financial management, and the state government reiterated its pledge to continue upholding high standards of accountability.

The state government promised to cooperate with the EFCC in the course of its investigation, and says it expects reciprocity in fairness and justice

“The conduct of the EFCC in this matter raises serious concerns. The sensationalism, politicization, and media trial surrounding the arrest of a government official who, if invited, would have willingly cooperated with the Commission, have created unnecessary drama and suspicion. Many Nigerians now view this as nothing more than a political witch-hunt rather than a genuine anti-corruption effort.

“We remain steadfast in upholding the rule of law and good governance. The state government will explore all constitutional and legal avenues to ensure fairness and justice for its officials. No state official should be subjected to arbitrary treatment that undermines their dignity and due process.” Gidado added.

