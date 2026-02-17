Bauchi Govt Partners INEC, NOA To Deepen Grassroots Electoral Awareness

In a move to deepen democratic awareness at the grassroots, the Bauchi State Ministry of Information has partnered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to organise a sensitisation workshop on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Declaring the workshop open at the DEC Conference Centre on Tuesday in Bauchi, the Commissioner for Information, Usman Usman Shehu, said the training was aimed at equipping Local Government Information Officers with the knowledge and tools required to effectively mobilise citizens.

He described voter registration as a fundamental requirement for democratic governance, noting that it is the gateway for citizens to become legitimate participants in the electoral process.

Shehu commended INEC for decentralising registration points across all local government areas, thereby ensuring wider access for eligible Nigerians.

He emphasised that the workshop would have a long-term impact, as participants are expected to design practical mobilisation strategies tailored to their respective local government areas.

The commissioner thanked Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for approving the programme and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to public enlightenment and civic education.

He urged participants to listen attentively to resource persons in order to accurately communicate registration procedures and modalities to their communities.

The workshop drew participants from various ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as representatives of electoral and orientation bodies.

Other highlights of the event included a paper presentation, question-and-answer session, and group photographs.