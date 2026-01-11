Bauchi Govt, Military Honour Fallen Heroes With Special Services

The Bauchi State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces, on Friday and Sunday held special prayer services to honour fallen security personnel who paid the ultimate price in defence of Nigeria.

The activities, organised as part of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day observance, included Muslim prayers at the Central Mosque, Shadawanka Barracks, and an Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) interdenominational church service at St. Matthew’s Church, Obienu Barracks.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed was represented at the events by senior government officials, including the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alhaji Hashimu Kumbala, and the Special Adviser on Civil Service Matters, Abdon D. Gin, at the Muslim and Christian services respectively.

Speaking at the mosque, Kumbala described the fallen heroes as courageous and selfless defenders of the nation, assuring that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

He conveyed the Governor’s appreciation to the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their dedication to peace and security in Bauchi State.

The interdenominational church service attracted top military commanders, officers and soldiers from the 33 Artillery Brigade, the Nigerian Air Force Base (NAF SOC), the Nigerian Army Aviation Corps (NAAC), as well as members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA).

In his goodwill message, Gin reiterated the state government’s continued support for the Armed Forces, particularly the families of fallen heroes, and commended the military for their unwavering commitment to national security.

Special prayers were offered for national unity, peace and stability, as well as for the safety and protection of security personnel currently serving across the country.